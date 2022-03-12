WWE WrestleMania 38: Predicting Seth Rollins vs. Lashley and More Unannounced Matches

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

WWE has already announced several matches for both nights of WrestleMania 38, but there will undoubtedly be more to come over the next few weeks.

While headline matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a WWE and Universal Championship unification bout, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship are on the books, WWE has enough talent remaining to fill out the event with a strong undercard.

Seth Rollins, United States champion Finn Balor and Raw tag team champions RK-Bro are just a few of the big names likely to be added to the card in the near future.

With WrestleMania quickly approaching, here is a look at a few matches that could soon be booked for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley

After Rollins and Kevin Owens fell short in their attempt to win the Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday's episode of Raw, both Rollins and Owens were left without an obvious path to WrestleMania.

Owens took matters into his own hands by inviting WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to appear on a special edition of The KO Show, with Austin ultimately accepting.

That left Rollins on his own, and it remains unclear who he may lock horns with on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rollins has typically been put in huge spots at WrestleMania throughout his career, such as cashing in the Money in the Bank contract during a match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31, as well as facing Triple H, Lesnar and Owens in singles matches at subsequent WrestleManias.

There is little doubt that WWE will find something of importance for Rollins to do, although there is no clear and obvious opponent available to him right now.

The one who would make the most sense if he is able to compete, however, is Bobby Lashley.

Lashley is less than a month removed from being WWE champion, and it can be argued that it is Rollins' fault he dropped the title.

During the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title, Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley's pod. Lashley was then unable to compete because of a storyline concussion, allowing Lesnar to win.

After Elimination Chamber, Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer Wrestling Show (h/t Bhupen Dange of Ringside News) said Lashley had a legitimate shoulder injury requiring surgery that would keep him out four months.

PWInsider.com (h/t Dange) subsequently reported that Lashley had visited Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, to get his shoulder examined.

No announcements have been made regarding Lashley getting surgery, so it remains possible that he passed on surgery for now in order to keep himself available for WrestleMania.

One other potential option for Rollins at WrestleMania is Cody Rhodes if WWE is able to sign him, but there have been conflicting reports about his WWE status, and there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding whether he is coming in.

Because of that, Lashley is seemingly a more likely opponent for Rollins right now, especially since they already have some built-in history.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

After beating Damian Priest for the United States Championship last week on Raw, Finn Balor is in line for a spot on the WrestleMania card.

All signs point toward Balor and Priest having a rematch since Priest turned heel and punished Balor for ending his 191-day U.S. title reign.

Priest viciously attacked Balor after that particular match, tossing him on to and over the announce table with a Razor's Edge.

The Archer of Infamy didn't stop there, as he interfered in Balor's match against Theory the following week on Raw,

Priest threw Balor off the top rope and laid him out with another Razor's Edge. Theory then added insult to injury by taking selfies with Balor while he was unconscious in the middle of the ring.

Balor and Priest have shown they have great in-ring chemistry together dating back to their time in NXT when Balor beat Priest at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

While Balor has largely had Priest's number, Priest has tapped into a new part of his personality, which could conceivably make him more dangerous than ever before and lend itself to the most entertaining Balor vs. Priest match yet at WrestleMania.

RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits

For the second time since becoming a team last year, Randy Orton and Riddle are the reigning Raw tag team champions, as they defeated Alpha Academy and the team of Rollins and Owens in a classic Triple Threat tag team match on Monday's Raw.

That means RK-Bro will almost certainly defend the titles at WrestleMania, but their opponents aren't set in stone yet.

Alpha Academy have an obvious claim to a title match since they were the champions entering the Triple Threat and have been at or near the top of the Raw tag team division for months.

The Street Profits are also in the mix by virtue of beating RK-Bro the week before Orton and Riddle won the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Profits made it clear on Monday's episode of Raw that they believe they have earned a title match and should get it at WrestleMania.

While it is possible that one of Alpha Academy or The Street Profits could face RK-Bro at WrestleMania, leaving one of the teams out of the match and off the card doesn't seem right since they are both more than deserving.

Because of that, running back the Triple Threat tag team match with The Street Profits replacing Rollins and Owens seems the clear way to go.

Given how great Monday's match was, having RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits open one of the two nights of WrestleMania would be a surefire way to get the crowd invested and excited.

