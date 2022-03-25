Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman Ruled out for Remainder of Season with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors have reportedly ruled out center James Wiseman for the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors are taking a "cautious" approach with the torn meniscus Wiseman suffered in his right knee last April.

Wojnarowski added that Wiseman will remain in the Bay Area to continue his rehab, and there are no plans for him to undergo surgery.

Wiseman enjoyed a solid rookie season after the Warriors selected him with the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. Knee issues delayed the start of his second NBA campaign, though.

The 20-year-old Nashville, Tennessee, native underwent surgery last April to repair the meniscus in his right knee, which brought an end to his debut campaign. In December, he had a cleanup procedure to remove loose bodies from the knee that delayed his return.

The 7-footer seemed to be making progress and appeared in three games for Golden State's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, as part of a rehab stint, but he was shut down after experiencing a setback.

Kevon Looney has been the main beneficiary of Wiseman's absence this season, averaging 21.6 minutes per game.

Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter and Jonathan Kuminga will also continue to see frontcourt playing time.

Wiseman remains an important building block for the Dubs' future, but their pursuit of a championship this season will continue without him.