Printable NCAA Tournament Bracket 2022: Where to Download Complete Bracket

Basketball fans sing it with me: "It's the most wonderful time of the year!"

March Madness is upon us as the NCAA tournament is set to begin this week. It's a time when even the most casual sports fan becomes a men's college basketball expert, using in-depth analysis to forecast who will emerge as champion out of 68 teams.

So it's time to prove your expertise, and we've got you covered with a full printable bracket that can be found here.

Here's a look at some of the favorites in this year's tournament to help you make the right picks.

West: Gonzaga

Could this finally be the year when the Bulldogs win the national championship?

Gonzaga is again a favorite to cut down the nets after earning the No. 1 overall seed for the fourth time in five tournaments. The Bulldogs won the WCC championship, defeating Saint Mary's in the tournament final to avenge a loss from two weeks ago.

Five players average over 11 points per game for the Zags. Junior forward Drew Timme leads the way with 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds, followed by star freshman Chet Holmgren's 14.2 points and 9.6 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have a consistent rotation and can match up against any team in the tournament. After losing in last year's title game, Gonzaga will be hungry to finish the job this season.

South: Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats finished off a strong year with an undefeated run in the Pac-12 tournament for their first conference championship since 2018. They had just one loss in their last 13 games of the regular season.

Sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin had a breakout year with 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while second-year forward Azuolas Tubelis is adding 14.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Arizona is not a team that should be slept on. It took care of business against top competition in the conference, going a combined 3-1 against USC and UCLA.

East: Baylor

After a stretch of midseason struggles, the national champions looked like they were clicking at the right time. Baylor closed out the regular season by winning five straight games and seven of its final eight.

But the Bears fell short once again in the Big 12 tournament, suffering an upset loss to Oklahoma in the quarterfinals. However, it wasn't enough to knock Baylor from the No. 1 line.

The Bears are led by a three-headed backcourt monster consisting of Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer and James Akinjo. Each of them average over 13 points per game.

The Bears went 5-3 against ranked competition this season, but this is an experienced team with just three freshmen on the roster that is hungry to defend its title.

Midwest: Kansas

Kansas suffered two losses in its last four regular-season games, but a championship win in the Big 12 tournament was exactly what the team needed to steal a No. 1 seed.

The Jayhawks are a dangerous team with sharpshooter Ochai Agbaji leading the charge. The senior has poured in 19.7 points per game this season. Christian Braun is also a strong contributor with averages of 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Kansas went just 4-4 against ranked opponents during the regular season. However, a strong performance in the conference tournament should provide a boost in confidence heading into the Big Dance.

Other Teams to Watch

Auburn looked to be on its way to a No. 1 seed, but a loss to Texas A&M in the SEC tournament quarterfinals derailed those plans. The Tigers are powered by star freshman Jabari Smith, who has exceeded the hype with averages of 17.1 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Kentucky is led by arguably the best big man in the country in Oscar Tshiebwe, who is a force on both ends of the floor.

A junior transfer from West Virginia, the 22-year-old has dominated this year with 17.0 points, 15.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Duke is extra motivated to win a championship in Mike Krzyzewski's final season. Star freshman Paolo Banchero has had just two games under 10 points this year.

Purdue was the class in the Big Ten until back-to-back losses near the end of the regular season.

Parity has been the theme of this year's men's college basketball season, so it wouldn't be out of the question to see some surprises in the tournament. Teams such as Villanova, Tennessee, Wisconsin and UCLA have had strong seasons and could make a run if they peak at the right time.