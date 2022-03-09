Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Steelers Not Interested in Texans QB Despite Buzz

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Despite a rumor that the Pittsburgh Steelers have interest in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason, it reportedly should not be an expectation.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday that the Steelers are not interested in pursuing the quarterback.

There will be more clarity regarding Watson's legal situation this week. He is set for his first deposition Friday in the civil lawsuits against him. That same day, a grand jury will decide whether he will be charged criminally with sexual assault.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Watson is expected to plead the Fifth in his deposition.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the trade market for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to be "robust." According to Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are among the teams likely to have interest in trading for Watson.

Pittsburgh will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason after the retirement of longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger. Three-year pro Mason Rudolph has the most experience of any quarterback on the roster. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert recently told reporters that the team would be comfortable moving forward with Rudolph as its starter.

"If we had to start today with Mason as our starter, let's go," Colbert said last month, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "We'll try to build the best team around him."

The Steelers hold the No. 20 pick in the upcoming draft, so it's also possible that the team chooses to use its selection to find its quarterback of the future.