Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: QB's Market Remains 'Robust'; Panthers Linked

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

There will be more clarity on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's legal situation soon, and he is expected to draw interest on the trade market.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there should be an update later in the week in Watson's criminal and civil lawsuits.

"As for Deshaun Watson, we should find out on Friday if he is going to be officially charged criminally, and then, of course, there's the situation of where's he going to be traded," Rapoport stated. "From my understanding, his market is still robust."

Rapoport said the Carolina Panthers, who have been linked to trade rumors for Watson since before last season, remain interested in acquiring the quarterback.

A total of 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault and misconduct have been filed against Watson beginning in March 2021. Watson is set for his first deposition Friday, and he is expected to plead the Fifth, according to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

That same day, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office will be presenting evidence to a Houston grand jury in Watson’s criminal investigation. The grand jury will make the decision on whether to indict the quarterback for felony sexual assault.

"The pleading of the Fifth is at my insistence—not Deshaun's,” Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin said. “No lawyer in America would allow his client to answer questions in a civil suit while the same facts and cases are being considered at the same time by a grand jury."

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Watson would surely help any team he's traded to if he's allowed to play next season. The Panthers dealt with subpar quarterback play throughout the season with a revolving door of Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker failing to find success.

Rapoport also mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks as teams that could be interested in trading for Watson. The Buccaneers have a void after Tom Brady announced his retirement this offseason.

The Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday in exchange for a significant haul of players and draft picks. Seattle would accelerate its rebuild in a major way if it acquired Watson.