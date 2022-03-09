X

    Top Winners and Losers After Wednesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 Results

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 10, 2022

    Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

    What a day of Champions League football. Well, at least in one of the games. 

    Real Madrid overcame a two-goal deficit in aggregate—all in the second half on Wednesday's matchup—to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) in round of 16 action. 

    And in the other game—yes, there was a second game—Manchester City and Sporting played to a goalless draw. Not much drama there; City came into the match with a 5-0 edge in aggregate. 

    But Real Madrid's second-half comeback was the stuff of legend. And the day's winners and losers all hail from that match. 

    Winner: Karim Benzema 

    Are you kidding?

    Benzema may have been gifted his first goal (more on that below), but in the span of two minutes, he scored two more, and in the process shocked the continent, ended PSG's UCL campaign and further solidified himself as not only one of the finest players of his generation and in Real Madrid history, but also one of the most impactful players in Champions League history.

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Luka Modric's nutmeg assist for Benzema's equalizer. 🥵 <a href="https://t.co/tfzJPzKU3N">pic.twitter.com/tfzJPzKU3N</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    KARIM BENZEMA MAKES HISTORY WITH A HAT-TRICK!<br><br>Real lead and Benzema is now the third top scorer in Real history, tied with the great Alfredo Di Stefano. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/DlXbmPRXGT">pic.twitter.com/DlXbmPRXGT</a>

    Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    OMGGGGGGGGG <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HalaMadrid?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HalaMadrid</a>

    Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft

    Benzema - better at 34 than he has ever been. 400+ goals, great individually, great team player. What a footballer.

    Ray Hudson @RayHudson

    Benzemaaaaaaaa!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Benzema?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Benzema</a> belongs in the Vampires all star team after this performance! he`s just draining <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSG</a> blood.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealPSG</a>

    What's left to say? Because of Benzema, they are singing in the streets of Madrid and groaning in the homes of Paris. 

    Loser: Gianluigi Donnarumma

    What exactly was Gianluigi Donnarumma thinking here?

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    BENZEMA PULLS ONE BACK. 👀<br><br>Gianluigi Donnarumma won't want to watch that one back. 😳 <a href="https://t.co/yibMd8qDRy">pic.twitter.com/yibMd8qDRy</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    That by Donnarumma was one of the worst Goalkeeping errors I have ever seen. Especially when you consider the circumstances. This tie was just about done and dusted!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealPSG</a>

    Alejandro Moreno @AleMorenoESPN

    Donnarumma gave the boogie man life!!!...full on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PSG</a> collapse!!!...only 1 TEAM on the field, the other is just a bunch of players running around...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealMadridPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealMadridPSG</a>

    Inexcusable. 

    Donnarumma's teammates didn't do him any favors on the next two goals, but this gaffe was when the dam started to break. 

    Winner: Kylian Mbappe

    A bittersweet day for Kylian Mbappe, whose brilliance was not matched by his teammates. 

    He absolutely bossed long stretches of Wednesday's matchup, putting multiple shots on target and having two goals disallowed, including one that had a dummy for the ages:

    Ryan Catanese @rcatanese

    im asking once again do we have the technology to tattoo gifs <a href="https://t.co/GXMQpmIiq4">pic.twitter.com/GXMQpmIiq4</a>

    But he also got his tally, his second of the tie, with yet another astonishing bit of skill: 

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    NEYMAR TO MBAPPE. COUNT IT. 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/g0OLIRpA6O">pic.twitter.com/g0OLIRpA6O</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Kylian Mbappé passes Zlatan Ibrahimović to become PSG's second all-time leading goal scorer with 157 goals ⚽ <a href="https://t.co/9dhW4FFLAK">pic.twitter.com/9dhW4FFLAK</a>

    Sam Borden @SamBorden

    The thinking Mbappe shows there is really fantastic. So many players open up and go far post curler there ... and that's exactly what Courtois expects. Mbappe fakes that, then whips a laser near post and Courtois - leaning one way already - has no chance. Tres, tres bien ...

    Henry Winter @henrywinter

    Brilliant deception and execution from Mbappe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMAPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMAPSG</a>

    Ray Hudson @RayHudson

    "KILLYA" (not Kylian) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mbappe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mbappe</a>😊... more dangerous than an alligator in ya toilet bowl!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RealMadridVsPSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RealMadridVsPSG</a>

    This man is one of the best players alive. There's plenty of blame to go around for PSG after this devastating loss, but very little of it—if any—falls on Mbappe.

    Loser: PSG's Future

    If football was TikTok, PSG's latest post would have "Oh no / Oh no / Oh no, oh no, oh no" blaring in the background. 

    Because this... this was a disaster. 

    PSG, which turned down a small fortune to keep Mbappe this season despite the possibility of him leaving on a free after the season, could have justified almost any outcome had they finally won a Champions League title. 

    Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano

    Reminder. Paris Saint-Germain turned down €170m guaranteed plus €10m add-ons official proposal from Real Madrid on August 26, last summer. ⭐️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mbapp%C3%A9?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mbappé</a> <a href="https://t.co/EbDzvt8k58">pic.twitter.com/EbDzvt8k58</a>

    Joel “Troel” Embiid @JoelEmbiid

    Mbappe is the best player in the world and I can’t believe we’re getting him next year. Life’s good!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HalaMadrid?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HalaMadrid</a>

    Maximiliano Bretos @MaxBretosSports

    PSG played that 2nd half like they wanted Kylian Mbappe to leave. How they let him down today, everyone. Very sad.

    Rob Harris @RobHarris

    PSG just showing why they're a collection of players rather than a team.<br><br>Why would Mbappe stick around? Especially when the French league is just a footnote globally each weekend.<br><br>Pochettino will only be judged on the Champions League

    But to lose in the round of 16, and to potentially lose Mbappe without getting a cent in return, is literally the worst possible outcome imaginable. If Mbappe leaves—for the club that knocked PSG out of the UCL, no less—it will be remembered as one of the worst moments in club history. 

    Maybe one of the worst mistakes, from a roster-building perspective, in sports history.

