Champions League Results 2022: Qualified Teams After Wednesday Round of 16 Ties

The quarterfinal field for the 2021-22 Champions League is now halfway complete.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich sealed passage beyond the round of 16 on Tuesday, and two more spots were to be determined Wednesday.

Only one place was effectively up for grabs considering Manchester City had a five-goal cushion on Sporting CP. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid left room for intrigue as PSG was protecting a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

Here's how the quarterfinals look after Wednesday:

Wednesday Results

Manchester City 0-0 Sporting CP

Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Quarterfinal Field

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe made the breakthrough in the fourth minute of second-half injury time when Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid last met. The French star, who might be on his way to the Spanish capital, didn't wait as long to double his club's lead in the second leg.

Having already watched one goal ruled out for offside, Mbappe left no room for doubt when he collected a pass from Neymar on the counterattack and beat Thibaut Courtois at the near post in the 39th minute.

Only 23, Mbappe has a case to be the best all-around forward in the world, and a Ballon d'Or win feels inevitable down the road. Still, everything he has achieved to this point hasn't inured fans to the kind of performance he enjoyed Wednesday.

Thanks to Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain were firmly in the driver's seat heading into halftime. However, the second half belonged to another Frenchman.

Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Karim Benzema an opening goal for Real Madrid in the 61st minute when he failed to clear the ball from his box.

Benzema knotted the tie at 2-2 in the 76th minute, and as fans were just beginning to settle in for a dramatic finish, he completed his hat trick to put Madrid ahead on aggregate.

It was a stunning turn of events and another entry in PSG's list of Champions League debacles. The players turn over, the managers change, and yet the club continues to be prone to disappointing exits in Europe.

The result is bound to raise questions about how this happens seemingly every year despite Paris Saint-Germain having all of the resources necessary to be a Champions League winner.

Perhaps that's the danger that comes when there's so little competition domestically. Paris Saint-Germain has won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles.

Signing an aging Lionel Messi when you already have Neymar and Mbappe also epitomizes the mindset of a club for which star power often supersedes a coherent team-building strategy.

The constant churn of managers may not help, either, with the already uncertain future of Mauricio Pochettino now in serious jeopardy.

The club is 13 points clear atop Ligue 1, but PSG's progress in the Champions League is the biggest measuring stick for Pochettino. Losing in the round of 16—and the nature of the defeat—might be the final nail in his coffin.

Real Madrid's improbable turnaround supplied more than enough entertainment to compensate for a forgettable 0-0 draw between Manchester City and Sporting.

City finished with 66 percent of possession but only managed four shots on target. A Gabriel Jesus goal was chalked off for offside in the 47th minute, which amounted to the best scoring opportunity.

This was a no-nonsense performance from Pep Guardiola's side. Sporting's inability to create much of anything in the final third was a testament to Manchester City's defensive resolve.

City knew exactly what the objective was on Wednesday and executed Guardiola's game plan to perfection. It just didn't make for a great viewing experience.