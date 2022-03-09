Andrew Bogut: 'Rumor' Is Bradley Beal Wants to Join Joel Embiid, James Harden, 76ers

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Bradley Beal has said all of the right things regarding his future with the Washington Wizards, but the three-time All-Star may have his sights set on an Eastern Conference rival.

Former NBA big man Andrew Bogut reported on his Rogue Bogues podcast (via Pro Basketball Talk's Dan Feldman) that the "rumor" is Beal "is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with [James] Harden and [Joel] Embiid."

As the Sixers remained engaged in their standoff with Ben Simmons, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported in January the outside perception was that Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey "is still waiting" for Beal or Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to become available.

While Philadelphia eventually traded Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets to land Harden, that move may not preclude Morey from taking another swing at Beal.

The Wizards star can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason, but signing him outright might be off the table for the Sixers. They already have $153.4 million committed for 2022-23, which includes Harden's $47.4 million option.

Harden could opt out and take a big discount, but that seems unlikely when this might be the last opportunity for the 32-year-old—he'll turn 33 in August—to cash out with a max extension.

In the event Philly doesn't have the cap space, Morey could execute a sign-and-trade for Beal.

Tobias Harris, who's due to earn $37.6 million next year, is a distressed asset, so the Sixers would likely have to include one or both of Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle in a trade package.

The Wizards wouldn't have a ton of leverage in negotiations because Beal could simply leave as a free agent, but letting him walk would arguably be a better outcome than taking on Harris' contract and getting little else.

Morey has shown he is a shrewd executive. He played the waiting game with Simmons and came away with a return few thought possible when the season began. Prior to that, he created a pathway for the Houston Rockets to get Chris Paul in 2017.

If Beal makes it clear he wants to leave Washington, then don't be surprised if Morey pulls out all of the stops to bring him to Philadelphia.