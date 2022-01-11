Every NBA Team's Worst Contract This Season

0 of 30

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

When it comes to bad NBA contracts, everything is relative.

Think of it this way: If you have three luxury condos in Hawaii, one of them technically has to be the worst investment. Keep that in mind on some of these "worst contract" nominations. Several teams have been so wise with their spending that their worst deal is pretty good from an objective standpoint.

We'll hit these from the team perspective, focusing on what the organization is getting for its money right now while trying to price in what the expected return on investment should be going forward. Long, big-money contracts are automatically subject to more scrutiny. Franchises don't cripple themselves by giving $8 million to a player who falls out of the rotation; they do more damage by spending max cash on sub-max talent.

Let's see which contracts aren't returning enough bang for the buck.