Bobby Wagner Reportedly Being Released by Seahawks After 10 Seasons

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have told linebacker Bobby Wagner that they are releasing him after 10 seasons, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reported decision comes on the same day that the Seahawks traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle selected Wagner with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He proceeded to make eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams over the following decade.

Schefter explained the salary-cap reasons for Seattle's move:

Seattle allowed the fewest points in the NFL from 2012 to 2015 and the third-fewest in 2016. Wagner played a big role in that dominance, finishing first or second in tackles in all five of those seasons.

Pro Football Focus' Diante Lee gave more context to his excellence in August 2021:

"Wagner has played like an All-Pro from what feels like the very first snap of his NFL career. The Cover 3 scheme of the Legion of Boom era asked its players to just be better than the offense—no position more so than linebacker. Wagner has had more seasons with run-defense grades higher than 90.0 than he’s had below 80.0.

"In coverage, he's regularly asked to match up with slots and tight ends running up the seam in trips formations, and he produced 19 pressures and two sacks as a blitzer or additional rusher on 105 pass-rush snaps last season."

Wagner also led the NFL in tackles in 2016 and 2019. He was the Seahawks' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year in the latter season.

The Seahawks enjoyed their greatest success in franchise history with Wagner serving as one of the team's core pieces.

Seattle posted winning seasons each year from 2012 to 2020, making eight postseasons, winning two NFC titles and earning a Lombardi Trophy in February 2014.

It's the end of an era now in Seattle, however, as Wilson and Wagner have both moved on.

Wagner is coming off a 170-tackle season in which he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors yet again. He'll be 32 years old in June, but he's missed just 10 games in 10 seasons. Simply put, he shouldn't have much trouble finding a new NFL home.