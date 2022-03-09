Biggest Trades in NFL History After Russell Wilson's Reported Move to Broncos

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

The NFL had a massive shakeup on Tuesday when the Seattle Seahawks reportedly traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a massive haul.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks received two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant in the deal. When Wilson passes his physical and waives his no-trade clause, it will end a 10-year run in Seattle.

Tuesday's blockbuster deal got us to thinking about some of the biggest trades in NFL history.

Here's a look at some of the most notable exchanges over the years that proved beneficial to both the players who were moved and the teams who acquired them:

WR Randy Moss to New England Patriots (2007)

One of the best wide receivers to lace up a pair of cleats, Randy Moss wasn't shy about voicing his frustrations with the Oakland Raiders. So after a lackluster two years with the Silver and Black, Moss was vocal about his unhappiness with his situation and led the team to look to move him before the 2007 season.

After gauging interest around the league, including with the division-rival Denver Broncos, the Raiders settled on a draft-weekend deal with the New England Patriots and shipped Moss away in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Now playing for a title contender, Moss responded by posting an NFL-record 23 receiving touchdowns to go with 98 catches for 1,493 yards that year. He helped lead the team to an undefeated regular season, but New England fell short in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

In 52 games with the Patriots, Moss recorded 259 catches, 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns.

RB Marshall Faulk to St. Louis Rams (1999)

When he broke into the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Marshall Faulk immediately established himself as one of the premier running backs with four 1,000-yard seasons in his first five years and averaged 561 receiving yards per season. But while playing for a losing team, Faulk felt he wasn't being paid the way he should have been and considered holding out for a new contract.

The Colts decided it was time to move on and traded Faulk to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 1999 draft. Indianapolis replaced him by selecting future Hall of Famer Edgerrin James in the first round that year.

But it was Faulk who benefitted from the trade the most. He was a leading catalyst in the Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" offense, totaling a then-NFL-record 2,429 yards from scrimmage. Faulk helped lead St. Louis to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans.

Faulk was named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in each of his first three seasons with the Rams and NFL MVP in 2000.

QB John Elway to Denver Broncos (1983)

Perhaps the impetus for players deciding to control their own destiny, John Elway made it no secret that he didn't want to play for the Baltimore Colts. So when the team drafted him No. 1 overall in the 1983 draft, Elway showed he wasn't bluffing when he threatened to pursue a baseball career with the New York Yankees.

The Colts wound up trading him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a first-round pick in the 1984 draft, offensive lineman Chris Hinton (the fourth overall pick of the 1983 draft) and backup quarterback Mark Herrmann. Reeling after dealing away a future Hall of Famer, the Colts moved out of Baltimore to Indianapolis in 1984.

As for Elway, he went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. He led the Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances with back-to-back title wins in 1997 and 1998. After his retirement, Elway returned to Denver as general manager and helped construct a roster that won Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

QB Brett Favre to Green Bay Packers (1992)

It can be easy to forget, but Brett Favre's NFL career actually began with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the second round of the 1991 draft. But Favre's rookie season was exactly that: forgettable. He attempted just four passes and completed none of them, throwing two interceptions.

Instead of giving him a chance to develop, the Falcons pulled the trigger on a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire a first-round draft pick in 1992 in exchange for Favre. The deal launched one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

Favre went on to play 16 seasons in Green Bay, leading the team to 11 playoff appearances, seven NFC North titles, four NFC Championship Games, two straight Super Bowl appearances, and one championship win in Super Bowl XXXI over the New England Patriots.

At the time of his retirement, Favre was the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, passing touchdowns and wins by a quarterback. Not bad for a QB who threw a pick-six on his first pass attempt.