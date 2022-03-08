Top Winners and Losers After Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 Results

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Tuesday was a day of contrasts in the Champions League Round of 16 ties. Inter beat Liverpool 1-0 in a close, dramatic affair but lost 2-1 on aggregate.

And after Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their matchup against Salzburg, they responded with a 7-1 shellacking of the Austrian side.

Below, we'll break down the day's biggest winners and losers, as Liverpool and Bayern advance to the quarterfinals.

Winner: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski and scoring UCL goals: Name a more iconic duo.

All this man does is come up big for Bayern Munich when it matters. So it was hardly a surprise that 23 minutes into Tuesday's match, he already had himself a hat trick.

Lewandowski has often been somewhat overshadowed in the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era. But he is greatness personified.

Loser: Alexis Sanchez

Inter were nothing but joy after Lautaro Martinez's stunner of a second-half goal:

A minute later, they were nothing but dread, as Alexis Sanchez picked up his second yellow of the match and was sent off the pitch.

Whether Sanchez deserved that second yellow—he clearly won the ball but his tackle slid him through the player—is debatable. But regardless, it was a brutal moment for an Inter side that outplayed Liverpool on the afternoon but fell a goal short of matching the Reds on aggregate (2-1).

Winner: Inter's Defensive Effort

Yes, they lost the match. But keeping a clean sheet against this Liverpool side is no easy feat. Only three teams in all competitions—Leicester City, Arsenal and Chelsea—managed to keep the Reds off the board this season.

And to do it at Anfield, on top of that, is wildly impressive.

Yes, there was some luck involved. Mo Salah hit the post twice on a tough night for the Egyptian superstar.

But all in all, Inter have to be pleased with Tuesday's effort. Had Sanchez not earned a red, perhaps Inter could have pulled off the comeback.

Loser: Matthias Jaissle

Salzburg had a real shot in this tie after drawing Bayern 1-1 in the first leg. But they were completely outclassed on Tuesday, and some of that comes down to manager Matthias Jaissle's game plan.

There's no shame in losing to a powerhouse like Bayern. But losing by six goals in such a crucial tie is hard to justify. Jaissle has done an excellent job in his first season as Salzburg's manager, but this one was rough.