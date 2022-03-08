Chargers' Updated Salary Cap, Depth Chart After Mike Williams' 3-Year, $60M Contract

AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

The Los Angeles Chargers and wide receiver Mike Williams agreed to a three-year, $60 million contract Tuesday, allowing both sides to avoid the franchise tag.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal includes $40 million guaranteed and $28 million in 2022.

Williams, 27, is coming off a career-best season of 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. He'll remain paired with Keenan Allen at the top of the Chargers' wide receiver depth chart in an increasingly competitive AFC West.

Los Angeles entered this offseason poised to load the roster around Justin Herbert, equipped with an NFL-high $57.5 million in cap space. It will likely need to be among the most aggressive teams in free agency after the Denver Broncos agreed to trade for Russell Wilson on Tuesday.

Chargers 2022 Depth Chart

QB: Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

RB: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III

WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, Jason Moore, Maurice Ffrench, Andre Roberts

TE: Donald Parham, Tre McKitty, Hunter Kampmoyer

LT: Rashawn Slater, Trey Pipkins

LG: Matt Feilier, Brenden Jaimes, Ryan Hunter

C: Corey Linsley

RG: none currently signed

RT: Bryan Bulaga, Storm Norton, Foster Sarell

The Chargers' pass-catching corps will likely look almost exactly the same as last season, potentially with a new tight end in place of the aging Jared Cook. It's also likely the team will target a young backup running back who can share the workload with Austin Ekeler, who was stellar but showed signs of wear and tear late last season.

Shoring up the offensive line will be the focus on offense after the team hit a home run with Rashawn Slater in the 2021 NFL draft. Bryan Bulaga has been a major disappointment over his two seasons with Los Angeles, and the team could move on. The Chargers have no right guard, something the front office will surely change early in free agency.

As it stands, Williams' deal made the cap-space picture clearer heading into what will be an active offseason.