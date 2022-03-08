Tyrann Mathieu Rumors: Free-Agent Safety Expected to Leave Chiefs; Saints Linked

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Safety Tyrann Mathieu is not expected to return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season in free agency, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

"The two sides weren’t on the same page in terms of financial expectations," Wilson reported Tuesday.

Mathieu seemingly indicated his time in Kansas City was done with his social media post Saturday:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported Mathieu was planning to test the open market, although a new contract with the Chiefs was still possible.

The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens were listed as potential landing spots for Mathieu, with the Saints especially being "of high interest to him," per Wilson.

Mathieu grew up in New Orleans and played college football at LSU, creating a potential homecoming situation for the 29-year-old.

The Saints finished last season with the No. 4 scoring defense in the NFL but could use safety help with Marcus Williams set to hit free agency.

Mathieu could help replace Williams as a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection. The veteran finished last year with 76 tackles, one sack and three interceptions, returning one of those for a touchdown. He had 13 interceptions over his three seasons with the Chiefs.

The question is whether New Orleans can afford Mathieu with the team currently sitting $42.3 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac, worst in the NFL.

With 10 safeties averaging at least $11 million per year, any team would likely have to pay up to land Mathieu.