Michigan's Juwan Howard Reinstated After Suspension, Will Coach Big Ten Tournament

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been reinstated following a five-game suspension and will coach the team in the Big Ten tournament, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press.

Howard had been suspended for the remainder of the regular season after striking Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft during the postgame handshake between the two teams last month:

Howard was also fined $40,000 for his role in the physical altercation.

The coach apologized for his actions in a statement following the suspension.

"I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes," Howard said. "I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

Howard will now return to the sidelines for Michigan's first postseason game on Thursday against Indiana. If the No. 8 seed wins, it will play top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten quarterfinals Friday.

The Wolverines went 3-2 under acting coach Phil Martelli, including a road win over rival Ohio State in the regular-season finale.

It has kept the team in the hunt for an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller has Michigan as a No. 10 seed in the latest projection.

Howard is in his third season coaching his alma mater, producing a 59-30 overall record in this time. He led the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular-season title last season and an eventual trip to the Elite Eight as the No. 1 seed.