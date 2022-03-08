Report: Joe Buck Expected to Get 5-Year Contract Offer from ESPN in $60M-$75M Range

MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While speculation continues to surround Joe Buck regarding the possibility that he may part ways with Fox Sports soon, one network is reportedly ready to make him an offer he can't refuse.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is preparing a big-money contract offer for Buck.

"ESPN, according to sources, is expected to offer Buck a contract in the five-year, $60 million-$75 million range if given the chance," Marchand wrote. "He would not be expected to do Sunday Night Baseball. He would likely be a producer on ESPN+ projects."

According to Marchand, Buck has one year left on his deal with Fox Sports, worth around $11 million. It's up to CEO Eric Shanks if he wants to release Buck from the final year of his contract.

Fox has already lost longtime analyst Troy Aikman to ESPN, as he reportedly joined the company on a five-year contract worth over $90 million. Aikman, who is set to call Monday Night Football games, has expressed a desire for Buck to join him at ESPN.

Marchand noted that there have been no talks between Fox and ESPN regarding Buck, but if he's allowed to walk away, Fox would likely want something back in return. Marchand added that Shanks is not expected to rush his decision, and ESPN is prepared to pivot to legendary announcer Al Michaels if Buck chooses to stay.

Fox has the broadcast rights to two of the next three Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LVII next year. If Buck leaves, the "team of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are the favorites to get the Super Bowl job, though it is not a forgone conclusion," according to Marchand.