Lakers' LeBron James Reportedly Returning from Knee Injury vs. Rockets

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is set to return to action in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

James was absent for the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 7 due to "significant" soreness in his left knee, head coach Frank Vogel told reporters. He put up 56 points the game before against the Golden State Warriors on March 5.

At 37 years old, the star forward is in the midst of one of his best offensive seasons, tying for second in the NBA with an average of 29.4 points to go with 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists. But he's already missed time earlier this season with abdominal and knee injuries.

Despite James' individual success, the Lakers have failed to find consistency this season. At 28-36, they are ranked ninth in the Western Conference and are in line for a spot in the play-in tournament.

James' return will be a welcomed addition to the Los Angeles lineup. Star center Anthony Davis remains out due to a sprained ankle, his second lengthy absence this season after missing 17 games with a sprained MCL.

With 18 games left in the season, the Lakers still have a chance to improve their place in the standings, but they will need to be at full strength to compete against elite teams. James' return will give Los Angeles a boost as it looks to gain some momentum.