    Report: Jets' Woody Johnson Interested in Buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2022

    Al Pereira/Getty Images

    New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is reportedly "readying a bid" to potentially purchase English Premier League side Chelsea, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

    "Johnson already has spoken to Raine Group, which is organizing the bid process," Schefter wrote. He is "considered to be very knowledgeable of the Chelsea club and the Premier League, having lived in London, where he served as the United States ambassador."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

