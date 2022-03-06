Jayden Daniels Transfers to LSU After 3 Years at Arizona State

AP Photo/L.E. Baskow

Jayden Daniels is headed to the SEC.

LSU announced the quarterback who chose to enter the transfer portal this offseason instead of returning to Arizona State committed to the Tigers on Sunday:

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Daniels will arrive in a matter of weeks and be eligible to participate in spring practice.

This completes a saga that took a notable turn from December when Daniels posted a video on his Twitter page suggesting he would return to Arizona State:

Carson Breber of 247Sports reported Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards met with Daniels and his mother, Regina Jackson, and decided not to pursue an interested Spencer Rattler in the transfer portal. Rattler ended up at South Carolina, and now the Pac-12 team faces a new dilemma with Daniels no longer on the roster.

Thamel reported on the NCAA's investigation into Arizona State in June for Yahoo Sports and noted there were "screenshots of emails that show Regina Jackson, the mother of star quarterback Jayden Daniels, allegedly helping book more than $1,100 in flights for recruits and the adults accompanying them on a recruiting trip from Florida."

She denied any involvement.

Daniels arrived at Arizona State as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the recruiting class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings. There were high expectations in place, and he didn't disappoint in his first season when Arizona State won the Sun Bowl.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 355 yards and three scores on the ground that year.

However, Daniels took a step back in 2021 following a COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions even though he ran for 710 yards and six touchdowns. The team lost the Las Vegas Bowl and wasn't much of a factor in the Pac-12 race.

Attention now turns toward LSU, and Thamel reported Daniels is expected to compete for the starting job with redshirt senior Myles Brennan, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and early enrollee Walker Howard in head coach Brian Kelly's first season.