Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels Reportedly Expected to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Amid a series of coaching changes and an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program, Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels could be leaving the school.

Per Carson Breber of 247Sports, Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal Thursday.

Breber noted it's unclear if Daniels "would seriously consider withdrawing from the portal at a later date to remain at ASU this season."

Arizona State did land Bennett Meredith, a 3-star recruit, during national signing day. Trenton Bourguet and Finn Collins were Daniels' backups last season.

The Athletic's Doug Haller reported in June that the NCAA was looking into potential recruiting violations at Arizona State, including hosting high school prospects during a dead period.

Per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, one of the allegations against the program involved Daniels' mom, Regina Jackson, "allegedly helping book more than $1,100 in flights for recruits and the adults accompanying them" during a recruiting trip from Florida.

The Sun Devils have lost five coaches amid the investigation. Offensive coordinator Zak Hill resigned from the program last month after he was implicated for wrongdoing by the NCAA.

Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired by the program in January. Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce resigned earlier this month.

Daniels was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He committed to the program in December 2018.

The California native announced in December he would be returning to the Sun Devils in 2022.

Daniels has appeared in 29 games over the past three seasons. He has thrown for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns, completed 62.4 percent of his attempts and run for 1,288 yards with 13 touchdowns in his college career.

Arizona State has made bowl games twice in the past three seasons with Daniels starting at quarterback. He led the Sun Devils to a 20-14 win over Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl.