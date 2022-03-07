AP College Basketball Poll 2022: Complete Week 18 Rankings Released

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gonzaga remains atop the men's Associated Press Top 25 poll as college basketball moves into Championship Week following an often unpredictable regular season.

While the past seven days weren't quite as wild in terms of upsets as the previous week, there was still some movement in the AP poll as the nation's top teams continue to jockey for seeding in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Here's a look at the updated rankings released Monday:

1. Gonzaga

2. Arizona

3. Baylor

4. Auburn

5. Kentucky

6. Kansas

7. Duke

8. Villanova

T-9. Purdue

T-9. Tennessee

11. Providence

12. Wisconsin

13. UCLA

14. Texas Tech

15. Arkansas

16. Illinois

17. Saint Mary's

18. Houston

19. Murray State

20. Connecticut

21. USC

22. Texas

23. Colorado State

24. Iowa

25. North Carolina

Duke suffered the most notable loss of the week Saturday when it fell 94-81 to rival North Carolina in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

While it was a disappointing result given the circumstances as Coach K prepares to retire at season's end, he made it clear the loss didn't mark the end of the road.

"Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable," Krzyzewski said. "And the season isn't over, all right?"

A national title, which would be the sixth in the Coach K era at Duke, would make the UNC loss a minor footnote in the story of the legendary coach's final season.

Although some programs have already punched their tickets to the NCAA tournament, a majority of the berths will be secured in the coming days either by winning a conference tournament or getting an at-large bid on Selection Sunday.

Most of the teams in the Top 25 are already locked into a March Madness berth, but Bleacher Report's David Kenyon recently took a look at some under-the-radar contenders capable of making some noise during their conference tournaments.

That said, even the squads atop the rankings have something to play for, as a No. 1 seed is still up for grabs alongside Gonzaga, Baylor and Arizona.

Auburn likely has the inside track, but a lot could change over the next seven days.