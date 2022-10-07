Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Had MRI on Wrist Injury That 'Showed Nothing Sinister'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had an MRI on his right wrist that "showed nothing sinister," head coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday.

"The word back in Denver is that he had a good day. He's getting more movement, more function with that wrist," Malone said, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post. "We'll get home late tonight, we'll figure out what the plan is tomorrow.

"Can he practice? Do we need to hold him out further? Come Monday, we'll make a decision if he'll be available for the Phoenix Suns game."

Jokic suffered the injury in Monday's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He spent the entire second half icing his wrist on the bench and later said his wrist felt "weird," per Singer.

The reigning NBA MVP has been incredibly healthy throughout his career. He's never missed more than nine games in a season and will continue to play a significant role in the Denver lineup this season.

If Jokic were unable to suit up for Denver's first game of the regular season Oct. 19 against the Utah Jazz, DeAndre Jordan would likely have a larger role in the interim.

Jordan signed with the Nuggets this offseason after playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22.