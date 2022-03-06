5-Star PG Prospect Skyy Clark Decommits From Kentucky

Photo Credit: Brandon Jenkins, 247Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats lost a major part of their 2022 recruiting class Sunday.

Joe Tipton of On3 Sports reported point guard Skyy Clark decommitted from head coach John Calipari's program. Tipton also shared Clark's statement as he reopens his recruitment:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Clark is a 5-star prospect, the No. 27 overall player, the No. 5 point guard and the No. 7 player from the state of Florida in the 2022 class.

Tipton noted Clark is just the third player since Calipari took over ahead of the 2009-10 season to decommit from Kentucky. Nolan Hickman, who plays for Gonzaga, did so in 2021, and DJ Jeffries, who plays for Mississippi State after playing for Memphis, did so in 2019.

This is a major loss for the Wildcats.

After all, Jerry Meyer of 247Sports projected the point guard as a future first-round NBA draft pick and pointed to three-time All-Star Bradley Beal as a player comparison. Clark's ability to score by shooting from the outside or attacking the rim stands out, and he is strong enough to finish through contact.

Throw in his ability to distribute and get out in transition while defending multiple positions if needed, and there is plenty to like about his game.

Kentucky always recruits well and still has multiple 5-star recruits for 2022 in small forward Chris Livingston and combo guard Cason Wallace, per 247Sports. Still, Clark is someone who could have put them in ideal scoring position by facilitating and drawing multiple defenders in, so someone else will have to fill that role when the class takes the court.

Tipton noted Clark strongly considered North Carolina, UCLA and Memphis as well before choosing the Wildcats, so perhaps he will look toward those schools again with Sunday's decision.

The current Kentucky team is a realistic Final Four candidate at 25-6 overall and 14-4 in SEC play with the conference tournament slated to begin Wednesday.