Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers Made 'Strong Push' For 'Significant' New Contract

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly made a "strong push" to convince quarterback Aaron Rodgers to stay with a "significant" contract offer.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the proposal would put Rodgers in line to become the NFL's highest-paid player and noted the front office hasn't even broached the idea of a potential trade, which would come with a massive asking price.

"I don't believe a team would pay what [the Packers] would want," a source told Fowler.

The Rodgers situation is tough to predict because there are so many different variables, starting with whether he plans to continue playing or if he's going to join Tom Brady in retirement life. He hasn't announced a decision.

If he resumes his career, which feels like the probable outcome, then the focus shifts to whether he's willing to stay in Green Bay and his contract.

The tension between Rodgers and the Packers' front office reached a point last May where Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported the quarterback was "adamant that he won't return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst."

While the sides put aside their differences and enjoyed a strong 2021 season, highlighted by a 13-4 record and Rodgers' fourth MVP award, questions about his future have re-emerged.

His contract is also an issue. His salary-cap hit under his current deal is an untenable $46.7 million for a team that's a projected $29.8 million over the cap for next season, and Green Bay still has to factor in wide receiver Davante Adams' franchise-tag figure, which is estimated at $18.5 million.

So the Packers would surely like to sign Rodgers to a multiyear extension that would lower his cap hit in the short term.

They also know losing the 38-year-old California native to trade or retirement would create uncertainty for a team that's a championship contender if the 10-time Pro Bowler returns. Whether it's Jordan Love or an outside acquisition, it's almost impossible to match the product of the back-to-back league MVP.

Put it all together and it's easy to see why the Packers are doing everything in their power to convince Rodgers to return on a new deal. It's their best and potentially only path toward seriously chasing a Super Bowl title next season.

If he decides it's time to move on, there will be ample pressure on the front office to get a king's ransom in return to ensure a short, effective rebuild.