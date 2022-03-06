Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie 'Hurt' by Perception That He Caused Issues with Wizards

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Before Spencer Dinwiddie was traded to the Dallas Mavericks last month, there were reports he wasn't well-liked in the Washington Wizards locker room.

Speaking to reporters after a 114-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Dinwiddie admitted that the perception he caused issues with the Wizards "hurt" his feelings.

"I think that's what hurt the most. I've never bashed Washington. I've never said an ill thing about the team. In fact, I thank the owner or chairman Ted [Leonsis], I thank Tommy Sheppard the GM and I thank [Bradley Beal] for those three kind of collectively deciding to give me my contract. They didn't have to pay somebody coming off an ACL.

"I'm appreciative of that, appreciative of my time there. ... So to be bashed out on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure. I think I'm human, of course."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.