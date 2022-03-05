Kyler Murray, List of Celebrities Attending Coach K's Final Duke Home Game

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski is coaching his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday against UNC, and some of the world's biggest celebrities showed up to honor the legendary coach.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki and comedian Jerry Seinfeld were among those in attendance to celebrate Coach K.

Ticket prices for Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium were outrageous. The cheapest ticket listed on several websites cost more than the cheapest ticket to Super Bowl 56.

However, that's not necessarily surprising given Krzyzewski's legendary career. He's won five national titles and nearly 1,200 games as head coach of the Blue Devils.

The 75-year-old took over as head coach at Duke in 1980 and entered Saturday's game against UNC with a 1,123-306 record. The Blue Devils are 26-4 this season and gunning for another national title to help Krzyzewski close out his career on a high note.