Tickets for Mike Krzyzewski's Final Duke Home Game More Expensive Than Super Bowl 56

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski is set to retire as head coach of the Duke men's basketball team after the 2021-22 season, and ticket prices for his final game behind the bench at Cameron Indoor Stadium are skyrocketing.

Tickets for Krzyzewski's final home game against UNC on Saturday are more expensive than the cheapest ones from Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Christian D'Andrea of USA Today, the cheapest ticket available from Vivid Seats cost $3,231 as of Thursday. The cheapest ticket at StubHub was $3,250 and SeatGeek was selling tickets for $3,300.

The cheapest ticket to get into Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium cost $3,000, StubHub's Maya Penland told D'Andrea.

The ticket prices to Krzyzewski's final game shouldn't come as a surprise. He will go down as one of the best coaches in college basketball history after winning five national titles and nearly 1,200 games.

Krzyzewski took over as head coach of the Blue Devils in 1980 and has a 1,123-306 record at Duke entering Saturday's game against UNC. In addition to wining five national titles, he has also been named ACC Coach of the Year five times, CBS Coach of the Year twice and Naismith Coach of the Year three times.

The Blue Devils are 26-4 this season and will try to end the year on a high note by winning Krzyzewski his sixth national title.