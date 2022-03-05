Keyontae Johnson Makes Honorary Start for Florida on Senior Day vs. Kentucky

AP Photo/Matt Stamey

Keyontae Johnson was an honorary starter for Florida's Senior Day game against Kentucky on Saturday, 15 months after he collapsed on the court because of a medical issue.

Johnson was the preseason SEC Player of the Year heading into the 2020-21 season before dropping to the court during a Dec. 12, 2020 game against Florida State. He was rushed to a local hospital and placed in a medically induced coma for three days.

Doctors diagnosed Johnson with acute myocarditis.

Johnson has not gained clearance to resume his basketball career. He was expected to be a first-round NBA draft pick.

While he's yet to return to the floor, Johnson has worked the last two seasons as an assistant coach under coach Mike White.