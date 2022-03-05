X

    Keyontae Johnson Makes Honorary Start for Florida on Senior Day vs. Kentucky

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 6, 2022

    AP Photo/Matt Stamey

    Keyontae Johnson was an honorary starter for Florida's Senior Day game against Kentucky on Saturday, 15 months after he collapsed on the court because of a medical issue.

    Florida Gators Men’s Basketball @GatorsMBK

    Heart and soul of the Gators. 🧡💙<a href="https://twitter.com/Keyontae?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Keyontae</a> <a href="https://t.co/srU0cEELxq">pic.twitter.com/srU0cEELxq</a>

    Johnson was the preseason SEC Player of the Year heading into the 2020-21 season before dropping to the court during a Dec. 12, 2020 game against Florida State. He was rushed to a local hospital and placed in a medically induced coma for three days.

    Doctors diagnosed Johnson with acute myocarditis.

    Johnson has not gained clearance to resume his basketball career. He was expected to be a first-round NBA draft pick.

    While he's yet to return to the floor, Johnson has worked the last two seasons as an assistant coach under coach Mike White.

