Derek Carr Trade Rumors: Raiders QB Drawing Interest from 'Multiple Teams'

Multiple teams have expressed interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Carr is entering the final year of a five-year, $125 million contract extension, so he's currently set to become a free agent in 2023.

Of course, it takes at least two teams to make a trade, and the Raiders reportedly appeared ready and willing to stick with Carr beyond 2022, per a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Feb. 13: "Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future."

The Raiders are under a new regime led by general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels, both of whom came over from the New England Patriots.

Rapoport said Carr's top choice for the team's next coach was McDaniels, who most recently served as the Pats' offensive coordinator for a decade. Therefore, it seems both sides are looking to move forward and seeing how this new partnership works out.

Ultimately, it doesn't appear likely that the Raiders would actually deal Carr, even if there's interest from multiple teams.

The 30-year-old Carr just enjoyed a good season for the Silver and Black, which won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Carr completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 23 touchdowns (14 interceptions) and 7.7 yards per attempt. He finished 14th in QBR and quarterback rating among league qualifiers, per Pro Football Reference.

There are numerous quarterback-needy teams out there, or at least ones that don't appear to have a cemented long-term solution at signal-caller. Still, Vegas' best bet is to re-sign Carr, build around him under this new regime and see where this core can go after a postseason berth.