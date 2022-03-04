Unnamed Warriors Coach: James Wiseman 'Highly Unlikely' to Be in Rotation This Season

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman reportedly isn't expected to play a significant part in the team's rotation when he returns from a knee injury.

An unnamed Dubs coach told ESPN's Kendra Andrews it's "highly unlikely" Wiseman becomes heavily involved down the stretch, with the current plan calling for him to play in select situations to prepare him for a more "integral" role next season.

The 2020 second overall pick has yet to make an appearance during the 2021-22 campaign.

Wiseman underwent surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee last April. in December he required a second procedure, which Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported it was a "scope and cleanup" to remove loose bodies in the knee that delayed his return.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided an update on the 7-footer's status Thursday, but he didn't include a definitive timetable for his return to game action.

"I think from a health standpoint it's really going smoothly and that's the biggest thing," Kerr told reporters. "What I will always keep circling back to is this guy needs reps. He needs a thousand reps and he needs a training camp. So, let's temper the expectations, but be excited about his future because as he gets those reps, he's got the potential to be a tremendous player."

Wiseman averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while shooting 51.9 percent from the field in 39 appearances during his rookie season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The advanced stats didn't view the debut campaign favorably, though. He graded out negatively at both ends of the floor and compiled a minus-2.5 WAR, per FiveThirtyEight.

In June, Wiseman told ESPN's Marc J. Spears (via Jas Kang of Golden State of Mind) that a combination of some first-year struggles and the injury took a toll.

"I was really down. I can say that I was crying a lot, and yeah, it was bad," the 20-year-old post player said. "My mom had to actually like, tell me that everything was going to be alright. I've got a great family support system and really, just me mentally, I'm very strong as a human being so I just got through it naturally. I just love the game of basketball so much that I couldn't even fathom not playing with my team, so that kind of took a lot out of me."

His long-term outlook is still promising, but it makes sense for the Warriors to bring him along slowly given the extended layoff—his last appearance came April 10—and the team's status as a championship contender with a 43-20 record.

Golden State will probably try to get him on the floor when possible, either when the score is lopsided or in back-to-back situations when they need more minutes from depth players, but it sounds like he won't be on the floor in crunch time.

A healthy offseason should give him a better chance to key a key role for 2022-23.