Lakers' LeBron James: Pisses Me off That I'm Not Mentioned Among NBA's Best Scorers

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

LeBron James has scored more points than anyone else in NBA history, including the playoffs, but he's bothered by the fact he's not considered one of the league's best scorers.

The Los Angeles Lakers star gave his thoughts on the latest episode of The Shop (18:12):

"When they talk about the best scorers of all time, they never mention my name," LeBron said.

"It pisses me off," he added.

While there is always debate about who is the greatest of all time, LeBron is undoubtedly in the conversation thanks to his all-around contributions on the court. He even admitted on The Shop that he prefers being a facilitator.

"I'm not like a natural scorer," James said. "I love getting my guys involved, I've always been that way."

The 37-year-old is still one of the best scorers in league history, currently ranking third all-time in points scored behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. His 27.06 career points per game is also fifth-best ever.

While LeBron has just one scoring title—well short of the 10 won by Michael Jordan—the consistency has been incredible. He is on his way to his 18th straight year of at least 25 points per game after averaging 20.9 as a rookie.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 19-year veteran has taken it to a new level this season with the rest of his team struggling, averaging 28.8 points per game to rank third in the NBA. It would be his highest scoring average since 2009-10 when he won MVP with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It helps James build a case as one of the best pure scorers in NBA history to go with his other impressive attributes.