Corey Graves Calls Out Pat McAfee; Cody Rhodes-WWE Rumors; Bayley Injury Update

Graves Lobbies for WrestleMania Match vs. McAfee

After WWE chairman Vince McMahon announced Thursday that SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee will have a match at WrestleMania 38, Raw announcer Corey Graves pushed to have some involvement.

McMahon's announcement came during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, although he did not reveal who McAfee's WrestleMania opponent would be.

In reference to McAfee's match, Graves tweeted:

The 38-year-old Graves has been an announcer since 2014, but he broke into WWE as a wrestler and even held the NXT Tag Team Championships with Neville at one point.

Graves was forced to retire from in-ring competition by concussions; however, he recently confirmed that doctors have cleared him to compete.

It is unclear if there has been any internal discussion within WWE for Graves to wrestle again, but the option does appear to be available to the creative team.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last week that WWE is internally listing McAfee vs. McMahon as a WrestleMania match.

Nothing McMahon said Thursday seemed to hint at him being McAfee's opponent, which has led to speculation regarding who it could be.

McMahon's understudy, Austin Theory, has been a popular choice, as has Cody Rhodes, provided he signs with WWE after leaving AEW.

Graves would perhaps make the most sense given that he is the color commentator on the brand opposing McAfee's SmackDown, and it is clear that Graves would be up for the challenge.

WWE Reportedly Working on Plans for Rhodes

Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding whether Rhodes is set to sign with WWE after recently leaving AEW.

On Thursday, Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net reported that talks between Rhodes and WWE have "fizzled," leading to renewed hope within AEW that he could be brought back, potentially as part of the newly acquired Ring of Honor brand.

Haynes' report contradicted reports from other outlets regarding Rhodes likely signing with WWE.

Meltzer (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.com) followed up with a report of his own, noting that the WWE creative team is actively working on ideas for Rhodes, which suggests signs still point toward him signing with WWE.

Meltzer also wrote that McMahon wasn't of the belief that talks with Rhodes had "fizzled" as of two days earlier, adding that it still appeared as though things were on track for Rhodes to return to WWE.

Rhodes and AEW mutually announced they were parting ways a couple of weeks ago, which sent shock waves through the wrestling world since Rhodes was a founding member of AEW and an executive vice president.

He was also one of AEW's top stars in the ring, competing in many main events during his time with the company and holding the TNT Championship a record three times.

If Rhodes is indeed going to sign with WWE, it would make sense for him to appear on television in the near future.

He could show up in the coming weeks to build toward a match at WrestleMania 38 on April 2 and 3; he could be a surprise appearance at WrestleMania; or he could even show up on Raw the night after WrestleMania since WWE typically likes to have surprises on that show.

Regardless of when he resurfaces, Rhodes would be a huge acquisition for Rhodes given how big of a role he had within AEW.

Bayley Reportedly Close to Being Cleared

Bayley is reportedly on the verge of making her WWE in-ring return after missing significant time because of a torn ACL.

According to Meltzer (h/t Michael Perry of Ringside News), "Bayley isn't cleared yet, but should be shortly."

Bayley tore her ACL while working out at the WWE Performance Center in July and has missed about eight months since suffering the injury.

When WWE announced Bayley's injury, it gave her a nine-month timetable for recovery. If it holds true, that would put her on track to return in early April.

WrestleMania 38 is set for April 2 and 3 in Arlington, Texas, and there was hope among fans that she would be back in time for that event. While that remains possible, WWE hasn't provided any hints about there being WrestleMania plans for her.

A surprise appearance at the event is always a possibility, or WWE could hold her off until the Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania to add some excitement to one of those shows.

No matter when she returns, the idea that it is on the horizon is hugely positive given what she brings to the table in the women's division.

Bayley is a former SmackDown, Raw and NXT Women's champion, as well as a WWE Women's Tag Team champion. She also established herself as one of the top heels in the company before getting injured.

As a member of the Four Horsewomen along with Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Bayley helped change the game for women's wrestling in WWE, and she is likely to find herself in a big spot when she does return.

