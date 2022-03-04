Tristan Thompson Says Bulls Are Prepared to Get 'Chippy' with Grayson Allen, Bucks

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tristan Thompson apparently wants all the smoke with Grayson Allen.

The Chicago Bulls center told reporters Thursday that he and the Milwaukee Bucks' guard might have issues after Allen's flagrant foul on Alex Caruso during a January game that fractured the Bulls guard's right wrist and has kept him out of action since:

You can see the play in question below:

Allen, who has a history of dirty plays, was ejected from the game and suspended one game.

One interesting subplot to Thompson's comments is that he wasn't even on the Bulls at the time of the incident, as he started his season with the Sacramento Kings. He's played all of four games with Chicago this season.

But he clearly has his teammate's back. At least while speaking with reporters.