Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper's Return in 2022 Would Be Considered an 'Upset'

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best receiving corps in the league with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. But the trio's days together are reportedly numbered.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, it's a "foregone conclusion" that Dallas will move one of its wideouts this offseason, and it seems like Cooper is the odd man out.

"It could be Gallup who rejoins Lamb in Dallas. It could be Cooper," Gehlken wrote. "At this stage, however, the shared opinion from several sources at the NFL combine is it would be an upset if Cooper returns."

Gehlken also noted that a decision could be coming sooner rather than later because of the nature of Cooper and Gallup's contracts.

"Cooper is due a $20 million salary that becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster March 20 at 3 p.m. CT," he stated. "Gallup is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent March 16, able to enter contract negotiations with other teams two days earlier."

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Cooper tied for the team lead with eight receiving touchdowns last season to go with 68 catches and 865 yards. But it was his first time since the 2017 season that he finished with under 1,000 receiving yards.

Cooper sat out two games last year after testing positive for COVID-19. He hadn't missed a game in each of the previous two seasons.

If Cooper is indeed moved this offseason, he is still capable of being a team's top option. The 27-year-old is a high-volume receiver when healthy, and he has totaled at least 100 targets in six of his seven NFL seasons.

The Cowboys went 12-5 last season and finished first in the NFC East. Dallas' season ended with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round.