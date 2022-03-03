Pelicans Wear Yellow Socks vs. Kings in Solidarity with Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans players wore yellow socks during Wednesday's 125-95 win over the Sacramento Kings to show their solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing military invasion by Russia.

Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas said they're "just trying to bring more attention" to Ukraine's need for support:

Forward Brandon Ingram said Valanciunas has been talking with the team about the Russian invasion.

"JV wanted to do something to support the people," Ingram told reporters. "If he wanted to do it, I was all-in."

Head coach Willie Green added the idea was raised during the team's recent road trip and he's happy the players are taking a stand.

"Just having mindfulness, it's one of our core values. Just having awareness of what's going on in the world. The guys wanted to do something to show their unity," Green said. "That's what they chose to do. We just want to make sure we keep folks in our prayers and we understand we're blessed to have this platform to be able to play basketball but, you know, there's some people who have it tough out there."

Russia's attack continued Thursday despite widespread international condemnation. One million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began last week, per CNN.

Numerous leagues, teams and players from across the sports spectrum have spoken out against the war since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack last Thursday.

Valanciunas played a key role in New Orleans' win over Sacramento with 17 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday.

The Pelicans are back in action Friday when they host the Utah Jazz.