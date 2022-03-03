James Harden Says 1st 76ers Home Game 'Felt Like Home' After Beating Knicks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden enjoyed his first taste of playing in front of Philadelphia fans on Wednesday as he helped lead the team to victory over the New York Knicks.

Harden said afterward that the reaction he received made him feel comfortable and propelled him to play with maximum effort.

"The love, the fans, it just felt like home," Harden said after the game. "... Just the love, the support, man, looking around and just 'We love you, James!' That right there, like, makes me go out there and play harder, and I just want to do whatever it takes to win."

The Philadelphia crowd gave Harden a rousing ovation during pregame introductions. Fans were also seen wearing fake beards and displaying cutouts of his head. Harden was seen greeting his friend, rapper Meek Mill, courtside after the game.

Harden put up 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Sixers' 123-108 victory. Philadelphia (38-23) is 3-0 since adding him to the lineup and looks like a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

The 2018 NBA MVP has also quickly developed a strong chemistry with star center Joel Embiid, who led the team with 27 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday. Harden and Embiid have proved to be a lethal pick-and-roll duo in their short time together.

Embiid, who leads the league in scoring and is the front-runner for MVP this season, acknowledged that the home crowd was extra excited to watch Harden for the first time.

"It felt like a playoff atmosphere," Embiid said. "I've given a lot of credit to Philly fans over the years and they've always come through, win or lose."

The Sixers will be seeking their fifth straight win when they return to action at home Thursday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.