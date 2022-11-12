Celtics' Jaylen Brown Out vs. Pistons Because of Knee Injury

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Boston Celtics announced that guard Jaylen Brown will miss the team's road game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday with a left knee contusion.

On Friday, Brown made his first 10 shots en route to 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes in a 131-112 home win over the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics initially listed Brown as questionable for the Pistons game but ruled him out before tipoff. Jay King of The Athletic provided an update on his status midday.

"On top of the knee contusion from last night, Jaylen Brown said he rolled his ankle in a previous game," King tweeted. "So he's a little banged up, but he didn't seem to think it was serious at all."

John Karalis of the Boston Sports Journal reported that Brown "knocked knees late in the game" against Denver.

Now in his seventh NBA season, Brown has missed at least 15 games in each of the past three campaigns. He was healthy at the outset of the 2022-23 season, and he is averaging 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The Celtics will also be without Al Horford (low back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness).

Derrick White and Payton Pritchard will see an increase in minutes with Brown out.