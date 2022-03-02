NFL Combine 2022: Most Notable Quotes from Wednesday in Indianapolis

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

While the biggest storylines of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will happen when the top prospects go through workouts and on-field testing starting Thursday, some of the future first- and second-rounders spoke to the media Wednesday.

Quarterbacks are always part of the discussion leading into drafts, but those who catch passes from them might dominate the first round this year.

After all, B/R's NFL Scouting Department's post-Super Bowl mock draft had seven wide receivers in the first round and another five in the second round. It was notable, then, that so many of them participated in Wednesday's interviews as they look to separate themselves at the combine.

USC's Drake London believes he is the best pass-catcher available and told CBS Sports it is because he is a "Swiss Army knife" on the field who can do so many different things on deep routes, underneath coverage and with the ball in his hands.

Last month's big board from B/R's NFL Scouting Department would agree with him considering London sat atop the list of wide receivers and was followed by Chris Olave, Jameson Williams, Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks and Garrett Wilson.

Perhaps Williams would have been No. 1 if he didn't suffer a torn ACL in Alabama's loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff national title game.

Yet he told Stacey Dales of NFL Network he is ahead of schedule and was off crutches three weeks after surgery. He said he expects to return in five to seven months, which could mean he sees the field during his rookie campaign.

Williams started his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to Alabama, and two of his former Buckeye teammates opened up about potential landing spots for the draft.

Olave told reporters he would be up for playing with his former college quarterback, Justin Fields, if he fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 39.

"Oh yeah, definitely," he said. "Having him in college as my quarterback, I know what he can do on and off the field, and I know how hard he works. I feel like we're very similar in ways and I feel like we can complement each other if we do end up on the same team."

Bears fans would surely dream of a Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase situation considering the two college teammates were so dominant together while leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl this past season.

Fields also threw passes to Wilson at Ohio State, and the other potential Buckeye first-rounder told reporters Baker Mayfield "is my guy" considering they both went to Lake Travis High School near Austin, Texas.

"Watching him ball out when I was young was awesome," Wilson said of the Cleveland Browns quarterback. It wouldn't be a stretch to see Cleveland take him with the No. 13 pick, especially since it could use the help at wide receiver.

While Olave and Wilson were discussing potential quarterbacks they could play with, fellow Big Ten product Dotson provided a behind-the-scenes look at his skills:

He and the rest of the wide receivers will need those hands to catch some of the passes that will be coming from this year's group of quarterbacks.

It might be considered a weaker class relative to recent ones at the position, but Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral, Malik Willis and Sam Howell are all possible first-rounders, especially since quarterback-needy teams often take chances on draft day.

Pickett's hand size is one of the biggest question marks after he chose not to have them measured during the Senior Bowl. He explained he has done mobility stretches in an effort to increase his hand size before the measurements at the combine:

"That's all bulls--t," one NFL quarterbacks coach said of the controversy around Pickett's hands, per Matt Miller of ESPN. "Can he play or can he not play? I think he can play."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously added context to the situation:

Pickett's hand size is not the only question ahead of the draft considering Corral suffered a right ankle injury during Ole Miss' loss to Baylor in January's Sugar Bowl. He will not throw at the combine but did say the injury was "a high ankle sprain, no breaks, no tears," per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

"They asked if I regretted it, and I said, 'Absolutely not,'" Corral said while explaining he has already started to throw and run again. "I never thought about opting out. ... It was never a thought in my mind. I was going to play regardless."

There were also some lighthearted moments, such as when Howell told reporters the Philadelphia Eagles asked him to shoot a basketball into a mini-hoop during an interview.

"I only made like two out of five, so I'm probably not high up on their board right now," he said.

It is not only Power Five conference quarterbacks who could go in the first round this year since Willis went to Liberty and Ridder attended Cincinnati.

“Somebody’s always gonna think you're trash,” Willis told reporters. "Everybody's gonna have an opinion of you, so if you focus so hard on whatever everybody's opinion is of you, you're never gonna be happy. I want to be happy, so I'm not gonna think about it. You can say what you want to. I'm going to let the opinion of people I trust and can respect affect me."

Confidence is also not a concern for Ridder:

Frankly, it shouldn't be after he helped the Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff. Now he will have to wait to see if what he did on the field will be good enough to convince a team to draft him in the first round.