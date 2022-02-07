MMQB: Multiple NFL Evaluators Say There's Not a Single Starting QB in 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Teams looking for a quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft might not be excited by the scouting reports after Saturday's Senior Bowl.

"A couple of veteran NFL evaluators told me late in the week that they don't believe there's a single NFL starter in this year's quarterback class," Albert Breer of MMQB reported. "Not everyone was that harsh, but it was unanimous that these quarterbacks aren't close to last year's—and most agreed that all five of last year's first-round signal-callers would've been the top guy at the position in the 2022 draft."

The 2021 draft featured five quarterbacks selected in the first 15 picks, including the top three overall. It might be a different story this year—Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed zero quarterbacks among the top 15 players available. Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder is the top passer listed at No. 17 overall, while no one else at the position is inside the top 40.

The Senior Bowl featured several potential first-round picks, including Ridder, Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett, but scouts were reportedly not impressed.

"It was an average showing all the way around," an AFC executive told Breer. "No one really stood out as a top-level guy. Malik showed the most athleticism and arm strength. You just question how ready he is, coming from the offenses [at Auburn and Liberty] he is."

A team that reaches for a quarterback early in April's draft could regret it.