Report: Jameson Williams' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Georgia vs. Alabama

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a torn ACL during Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game loss to Georgia, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted Williams will undergo surgery within the next 10 days and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Crimson Tide were already without fellow star wide receiver John Metchie III going into Monday's game and struggled against Georgia's formidable defense after Williams exited. They managed just one touchdown throughout the game and continuously stalled for field-goal attempts when they were within scoring range.

Williams started his collegiate career at Ohio State and was just a role player in a wide receiver depth chart that included the likes of Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He decided to transfer to Alabama ahead of the 2021 campaign and wasted no time establishing himself as one of the team's most important players.

He finished his one season with the Crimson Tide with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Not only did he help propel his team to the national title game, but he also played his way up draft boards.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department projected Williams as the No. 17 overall pick in its latest mock draft. While he will likely still be a first-rounder, the injury may hurt Williams when it comes to being the first wide receiver taken in the draft.

After all, that mock draft also projected USC's Drake London (No. 8), Olave (No. 13), Penn State's Jahan Dotson (No. 18), Arkansas' Treylon Burks (No. 21) and Wilson (No. 27) as first-round selections as well.

Yet Williams is expected to make a full recovery and will likely be an impact player as soon as his rookie season.