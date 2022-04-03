Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch, Wins Raw Women's Title at WWE WrestleMania 38

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on Saturday to win her first Raw Women's Championship.

After nearly being counted out and appearing to be out on her feet, The EST of WWE sprang to life by jumping off the top turnbuckle and catching Lynch in the KOD for the clean pin to win the title.

In getting revenge for her loss to Big Time Becks at SummerSlam last year, Belair became a two-time women's champion overall in WWE, as she previously held the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Saturday's clash was a long time coming, as it dated back to August 2021 when Lynch surprisingly replaced Sasha Banks as Belair's SummerSlam opponent and went on to defeat The EST.

The Biggest Party of the Summer marked Lynch's WWE return after more than a year away to focus on giving birth to and caring for her daughter with Seth Rollins. She initially received a hero's welcome, but that quickly changed.

The Man tricked Belair by offering a handshake, only to pull her in and hit her with a cheap shot. Lynch would then put her rival down with the Man-handle Slam and pin her in a matter of seconds for the SmackDown women's title.

While Belair received a couple of opportunities to regain the belt shortly thereafter, the deck was stacked against her and Lynch managed to retain.

The WWE draft resulted in Lynch and Charlotte Flair swapping the Raw and SmackDown women's titles, and entering WrestleMania 38, Big Time Becks had been the Raw women's champion ever since.

Along the way, Lynch often mentioned how she had never lost the Raw women's title since she willingly relinquished it in 2020 while pregnant, ending a reign that exceeded one year.

Sensing that her latest reign could be in danger if Belair got another opportunity, Lynch went to great lengths to prevent that from happening. There was nothing Big Time Becks could do at Elimination Chamber, though.

The EST outlasted five other Superstars in an Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women's Championship, cementing her title match against Lynch at WrestleMania.

One year after headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 with a win over Banks for the SmackDown women's title, Belair enjoyed another WrestleMania moment Saturday by beating Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship.

