Conor McGregor Reacts to Rumors of Chelsea Being for Sale: 'I Wish to Explore This'

UFC star Conor McGregor is also a smart businessman who is willing to invest in an opportunity when one comes along.

The Notorious tweeted that he would like to explore purchasing Chelsea amid rumors the club is for sale:

Per James Olley of ESPN FC, club owner Roman Abramovich is "willing to listen to offers" for the Blues because of increasing pressure over his ownership amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is the sole shareholder of Fordstam Limited, which has owned the club since 2003.

Per Peter Walker of The Guardian, Chris Bryant, a United Kingdom member of parliament, recently quoted from a 2019 Home Office document during a session with parliament that Abramovich had links to the Russian state and "corrupt activity and practices."

According to Walker, Bryant suggested "the UK should seize his assets and bar him from owning the football club."

Abramovich announced on Saturday he was handing over "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to its charitable foundation trustees in an attempt to separate the club from a potential personal sanction.

If McGregor wants to make a play for the club, he will likely have to bring in some investors to help with the purchase.

Forbes estimated Chelsea's value to be $3.2 billion in April 2021.

Despite being the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFC history and selling his own brand of whiskey, it seems unlikely McGregor has that much money in the bank.

Of course, this could all be posturing by an athlete who loves to have his name out there. McGregor teased wanting to buy Manchester United last year and is known to be a fan of the Red Devils.