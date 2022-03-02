Patrick Ewing Receives Support as Georgetown HC After Disappointing Season

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing received support from the athletics department Wednesday amid questions about his job status:

"Coach Ewing's dedication as well as his success in last year's Big East Tournament is a testament to his leadership," athletic director Lee Reed said in the statement. "This gives us confidence that he can strengthen our program going forward."

The vote of confidence comes amid a miserable 6-22 season for the Hoyas, including an 0-17 mark in the Big East. Georgetown has two regular-season games remaining, but it hasn't won a game since beating Howard on Dec. 15.

