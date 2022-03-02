Montez Sweat's 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Exercised by Commanders

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Washington Commanders will reportedly exercise the fifth-year option on defensive end Montez Sweat, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

According to OverTheCap, Sweat's option is projected to be worth $10.547 million for 2023.

This is a significant jump for a player who has a $3.7 million cap hit in 2022, per Spotrac. The 25-year-old has earned $9.6 million in his first three seasons combined.

Sweat has proved to be an impact player since being selected No. 26 overall in the 2019 draft.

The defensive end has 21 sacks in 42 career games, adding seven forced fumbles. He was at his best in 2020 with nine sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown as Washington produced a top-five defense in both yards and points allowed.

The 2021 season was affected by injuries, including a fractured jaw that kept him out of action for more than a month. Sweat finished the year with five sacks in 10 games, although the defense struggled while finishing 25th in points allowed.

The Commanders will hope a healthy Sweat and Chase Young will turn things around in 2022.

The latest contract could still create salary-cap issues with several high-priced players on the defensive line alone.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jonathan Allen agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract extension before last season, while Young has a $9.4 million cap hit in 2022. Young's cap hit will rise to $11 million in 2023 with an even more expensive fifth-year option available for 2024.

Da'Ron Payne has one more year under team control, but the team has been seeking a long-term extension for the defensive tackle, as Ron Rivera told Ben Standig of The Athletic.

It could create some difficult decisions for the front office going forward.