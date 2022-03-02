Davante Adams Rumors: Packers Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Franchise-Tag Star WR

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rival NFL executives reportedly don't expect wide receiver Davante Adams to hit free agency despite the Green Bay Packers' salary-cap situation.

The Packers are a projected $28.3 million over the cap for 2022 without factoring in Adams' contract, which will likely be the one-year, $18.5 million deal associated with the franchise tag. It'll require work by the front office, but the five-time Pro Bowler isn't going anywhere.

"They are going to whatever it takes to franchise the receiver," an unnamed general manager told CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora on Wednesday.

Green Bay placing the franchise tag on Adams has always been the expected outcome.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last week the sides hadn't even discussed a potential contract extension since the end of the 2021 season, and there's virtually no chance the Packers let one of the NFL's top playmakers walk away in free agency without getting anything but a compensatory draft pick in return.

In addition, keeping Adams is likely a prerequisite to getting Aaron Rodgers to stay for another season. The quarterback said after the team's playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers he had no interest in hanging around through a roster reconstruction.

"I don't want to be a part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing," Rodgers told reporters.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Adams sidestepped a question in January about how he'd respond if the Packers used the franchise tag, which would have to be applied by Tuesday.

"I'm not sure," the team's 2014 second-round pick said. "I'm not sure how to answer that safely right now. So, we'll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I'll just say that. I like to be professional on here."

A holdout is possible given the lack of extension talks, but Adams has been a consummate pro throughout his career and would likely return before the start of the regular season, especially if Rodgers is leading the offense.

For now, the Packers have to work through some salary-cap gymnastics to make sure they can field a competitive roster around Rodgers and Adams, assuming both return.

They've started the process by restructuring the contracts of running back Aaron Jones, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, but there's still about $46.8 million of space that must be created to get under the cap and lock in Adams' tag.