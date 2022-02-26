Packers Rumors: David Bakhtiari Restructures Contract, Creates Significant Cap Space

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and left tackle David Bakhtiari reportedly converted $11.6 million of his 2022 salary into a signing bonus to create space under the salary cap.

ESPN's Field Yates reported the reworked deal Saturday. Bakhtiari is under contract through 2024 as part of a four-year, $92 million deal.

Bakhtiari, 30, was limited to one appearance in 2021 because of a knee injury. He had earned three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods across his first eight years with the Packers.

Green Bay restructured the contracts of running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Kenny Clark earlier in the week as it seeks cap relief.

The Packers are a projected $28.3 million over the estimated top-51 salary cap for next season, per Spotrac.

Their financial flexibility depends heavily on the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is scheduled to count $46.7 million against the cap as part of his four-year, $134 million contract.

Rodgers, who's been the focus of trade rumors since last year, hasn't committed to playing next season and didn't yield much insight in an Instagram post Monday.

"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football," Rodgers wrote. "The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we've made."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged Wednesday that the team is in wait-and-see mode until the four-time MVP makes his decision.

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things," Gutekunst told reporters. "It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go."

If Rodgers keeps playing and remains in Green Bay, the team will hope he reworks his contract or the front office will have to make tough decisions.

The Packers might need to factor in an additional $18.5 million, which is the projected cap hit for using the franchise tag on a wide receiver, namely Davante Adams. There's been no indication the sides are close on a long-term contract extension.

There could be a lot of moving parts in the months ahead as Green Bay attempts to keep as many key players as possible after it posted an NFL-best 13-4 record in 2021.