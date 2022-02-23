Packers Rumors: Kenny Clark Restructures Contract to Save GB Nearly $11M in Cap Space

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have restructured defensive tackle Kenny Clark's contract, creating $10.9 million worth of cap space, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Clark had signed a four-year, $70 million extension in 2020. The new deal converts $13.6 million of the 2022 salary into a signing bonus and adds two void years. The 26-year-old was set to have a cap hit of $20.9 million for the upcoming season, per Spotrac.

Green Bay still has work to do, entering the day $48.6 million over the 2022 cap. Only the New Orleans Saints ($76.2 million) have a worse situation.

The Packers' cap situation is especially interesting with Aaron Rodgers' future plans still unknown.

The quarterback could retire, stay with the team or force a trade, all of which would have significant ramifications on the salary cap. The reigning MVP has a $46.7 million cap hit in 2022, and the team could save $19.8 million by trading him this offseason.

Then there's top wideout Davante Adams' free-agent status.

If the two sides can't agree on a new contract—one that could cost well over $20 million per year—the Packers might use the franchise tag, which OverTheCap projects to be $19.1 million.

It puts pressure on the team to figure out plans for other players with high-priced contracts, including Clark, linebacker Za'Darius Smith and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

Clark, a 6'3", 314-pound anchor for the defense, earned his second career Pro Bowl selection this past season after finishing with 48 tackles and four sacks.