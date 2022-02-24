Packers Rumors: Aaron Jones Restructures Contract to Free Up over $3M in Cap Space

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have restructured the contract of running back Aaron Jones, clearing $3.08 million worth of cap space, per ESPN's Field Yates.

The team converted $3.85 million of Jones' 2022 salary into a signing bonus while adding two void years.

Jones signed a four-year, $48 million deal before last season, although only $13 million was guaranteed. According to Spotrac, he now has a $5.87 million cap hit for 2022.

The move comes as the Packers try to get under the salary cap, entering the day $37.4 million over the mark for 2022, second-worst in the NFL.

Green Bay already reportedly restructured the contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark on Wednesday, clearing up $10.9 million worth of cap space, per Yates.

Aaron Rodgers currently has a $46.7 million cap hit while star receiver Davante Adams is unsigned going into 2022, although general manager Brian Gutekunst believes he can fit everyone under the cap if needed.

"I feel very confident about that," he told reporters Wednesday.

Jones' restructure allows the team to keep a versatile player who has reached 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. The one-time Pro Bowler has an impressive 49 rushing and receiving touchdowns over his last four years, leading the NFL with 19 scores in 2019.

The 27-year-old still has an uncertain future beyond 2022 with what would be a $20 million cap hit in 2023. The Packers can trade or release the running back next offseason and save $12.75 million against the cap the following season.

AJ Dillon also figures to take on a bigger role after the 2020 second-round pick totaled a team-high 803 rushing yards last season.