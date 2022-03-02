No. 10 Wisconsin Clinches Big Ten Title with Upset win vs. Jaden Ivey, No. 8 Purdue

John Fisher/Getty Images

No. 10 Wisconsin clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title after Tuesday's 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue.

Chucky Hepburn gave the Badgers the victory on a last-second three-pointer off the glass after Jaden Ivey just tied the game for Purdue with a three of his own.

The Badgers entered the day with a one-game lead over Purdue and Illinois in conference play. They are now 15-4 in Big Ten games, 1.5 games ahead of the Illini (13-5).

Illinois still has two games remaining and has a head-to-head victory over Wisconsin on Feb. 2. If the two teams finish with the same record in conference games, the Illini will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament.

Wisconsin can clinch the outright regular-season conference title with a win over Nebraska on Sunday or a loss by Illinois in either of its final two games.

Head coach Greg Gard's squad has given Purdue fits this season. They also beat them 74-69 at the Mackey Complex on Jan. 3. Tyler Wahl set the tone in this game with 19 points.

Ivey, who scored a game-high 22 points, did everything in his power to keep the Boilermakers' hopes alive. He scored their final seven points, including the game-tying three with 11 seconds remaining.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.