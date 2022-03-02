No. 6 Kansas Upset by Unranked TCU; Mike Miles Scores 19 to Lead Horned Frogs

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Mike Miles scored 19 points to lead the unranked TCU men's basketball team to a 74-64 home win over No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday.

TCU crushed Kansas on the boards, out-rebounding the Jayhawks 47-35. The Horned Frogs notably grabbed 19 offensive rebounds to KU's 12 and had 11 combined steals and blocks vs. the Jayhawks' four.

KU led 35-34 at halftime but went ice cold in the second half. The Jayhawks notably scored just two points during a 6:15 stretch in the middle of the frame.

TCU took advantage and went on an 11-2 run that turned a 50-47 lead into a 61-49 edge. Miles hit a big three during that run for a 59-49 advantage:

However, the Jayhawks kept fighting. KU slashed the lead to four after Ochai Agbaji hit a pair of free throws to make it a 68-64 game with 47 seconds remaining.

However, TCU's Damion Baugh went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to seal the victory for the Horned Frogs.

Agbaji, who entered Tuesday averaging a team-high 20.4 points on 50.1 percent shooting, scored just 13 points on a 4-of-17 night along with eight rebounds. Jalen Wilson co-led KU with 13 points of his own in addition to seven boards.

For TCU, Baugh and Emanuel Miller each scored 11 points to complement Miles' evening.

The victory marked TCU's second straight win over a Top 10 opponent after beating No. 9 Texas Tech 69-66 on Saturday.

This was also TCU's third win over Kansas in 25 tries and first since the 2017 Big 12 tournament.

The two teams will face each other again Thursday when Kansas (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) hosts TCU (19-9, 8-8 Big 12) at Lawrence's Allen Fieldhouse. Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.